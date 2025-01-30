Missing out on big wins is the habit of the gambler, but some losses hurt more than others. Albacete fan Alberto Gonzalez is a prime example of just that, after he nearly had the rest of his life made over the weekend, only for his own side to get in the way.

Gonzalez had put on a 15-team accumulator bet over the past weekend, and 13 of the 15 games had given him the right results. The final game would also go his way, but his beloved Albacete were the ones to destroy his hopes of a €4m win.

The Segunda side, sitting in midtable, were welcoming league leaders Almeria to the Carlos Belmonte, and Gonzalez had bet on Almeria beating his own team. An early goal from Jon Morcillo in the 13th minute, followed by a 70th-minute penalty for the same player, were enough for the Albacete win though – much to Gonzalez’s chagrin. An 86th minute Lucas Robertone goal for Almeria might have briefly revived his hopes, but it ended 2-1.

“I come to apologise for the four million. I’m laughing, but it’s not funny to me,” said Morcillo, after Albacete set up a video call with Gonzalez. “What can you do.,” was his response.

“My heart always pulls at me a lot and this time I say I’m going to go with my head, because we were weak up top… but there is Mr. Morci. It hurt me, because I didn’t care if someone else failed, but that it was Albacete,” Gonzalez says, as recounted by Cadena SER.

“That you came and played the great game you did against Almeiía made me crazy. It’s the first time that I wasn’t happy that Albacete scored a goal. When I saw that you were going one-on-one, I said Morci, he won’t miss… and with the penalty I was completely distraught.”

https:/twitter.com/AlbaceteBPSAD/status/1884670260399194184

“I’m hurt for him. It’s a lot of money and I’m truly sorry. If it were the other way around I would be very angry with you. Dinner is on me,” Morcillo respnded.

Gonzalez seemed in reasonable spirits, all things considered, although may in part be because he did manage €45k in winnings from other bets that he placed on similar results – it is not stated how much his initial stakes were.