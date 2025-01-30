Al Ahli prepared to pay La Liga superstar’s €60m release clause

Al Ahli have been shopping in La Liga in recent months. They are leading candidates to sign Vinicius Junior, and now another top player is on their list of possible signings for 2025: Alex Baena.

Baena has been one of La Liga’s standout performers over the last 18 months, and he has been an assist machine for Villarreal. Understandably, his performances have been interest grow in his services – Aston Villa have been strongly linked with a summer move, while Atletico Madrid are also lining up a big-money move at the end of the season.

Villarreal do not want to part ways with Baena, although they are prepared to accept slightly less than his €60m release clause. However, that could also be triggered in the coming days, as Relevo have reported that Al Ahli are willing to match the amount that would prise the 23-year-old away from La Ceramica.

Villarreal have already been notified by Al Ahli that they are prepared to trigger Baena’s release clause, meaning that the decision will now be in the hands of the talented midfielder. The Yellow Submarine will be desperate to convince him to stay until at least the end of the season, given that they are in the race for the Champions League places.

Baena will be offered a very lucrative salary to become the next high-profile player to make the move to Saudi Arabia, and the likes of Aston Villa and Atleti would not be able to compete. It means that the playmaker must decide whether he wants to remain in Europe or try a new adventure in the Middle East.

It would be a big blow to La Liga, let alone Villarreal, if Baena were to leave, as he has been a top player for some time now. He will need to think carefully about his future.