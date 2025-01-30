Ajax enquire about fringe player at Barcelona over late January move

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has not had the season many had hoped for him. The 22-year-old came into the season with plenty of optimism being preached, but has barely made it onto the pitch. The Blaugrana are very much open to an exit for the forward, at the very least on loan.

Although he did miss six weeks of action through a foot problem in the summer, and a further month with a hamstring tear, Fati has been available for 23 games this season, but has in just eight of them. Only one of those was a start, and in total, has had just 186 minutes under Hansi Flick. Earlier this month he went on a run of four straight games without being included in the matchday squad too, as Flick made it clear he would be better off trying his luck elsewhere.

So far though, Fati has been steadfast about his desire to stay and fight for his spot at Montjuic. There have been a series of links to Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce, but seemingly without any real intention behind them. According to MD though, a report in De Telegraaf states that Ajax have enquired about Fati and a loan move. They had been in talks for Real Valladolid’s Raul Moro, but after a shoulder injury scuppered that deal, are now considering Fati as an option.

That said he is not the only one, with Rangers’ Rabbi Matondo and Wolves’ Carlos Forbs alternative options for the Dutch side. First and foremost, Ajax would have to persuade Fati to leave before a deal could be seriously discussed.

Barcelona have been keen for Fati to go on loan elsewhere, not only to improve his chances of game time, but also to free up space in their salary limit. If that did happen, Barcelona could make a move for a forward, with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford their preferred option.