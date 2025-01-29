WATCH: Ronald Araujo scores to re-establish Barcelona lead against Atalanta

Barcelona have hopes to finish top of the league phase, and thus securing the best possible rank for the Champions League last 16. As things stand, they are doing their part to achieve this feat as they have gone 2-1 ahead in the MD8 clash against Atalanta.

The first half produced no goals, although the visitors did find the back of the net through Davide Zappacosta, although it was ruled out for offside by VAR. Barcelona struck the first blow just minutes into the second period courtesy of Lamine Yamal, but it went level soon after at the Estadi Olimpic as Ederson thundered home a wonderful strike. However, the Catalans are now back ahead as Ronald Araujo has headed into the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

That is a big goal for Barcelona, as Liverpool losing to PSV Eindhoven (for now) means that they are set to finish top of the league phase.