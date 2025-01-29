WATCH: Rodrygo Goes doubles up as Real Madrid add third against Brest

Real Madrid have a tough task to finish inside the top 8 in the league phase standings, but they are doing their part after going 3-0 up against Brest in their final match of their first Champions League stage.

It was a fairly even start to proceedings at the Stade du Roudourou, which was delayed due to smoke pre-match. Both teams have had chances, but Real Madrid took theirs – it was Rodrygo Goes that has found the back of the net to continue his excellent recent form.

Minutes later Brest had an equaliser ruled out for offside by VAR, Real Madrid doubled their advantage in Guingamp. After an excellent team move, Lucas Vazquez cut the ball back for Jude Bellingham to score easily from close range. Now, the third has arrived as Rodrygo has netted his second of the evening.

Rodrygo again. He's gonna end up top-3 UCL scorers OAT at this ratepic.twitter.com/kp6TxofX04 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) January 29, 2025

Real Madrid have been decisive in this match, although it does not look like being enough for a top 8 finish.