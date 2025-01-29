WATCH: Real Madrid strike first blow against Brest as Rodrygo Goes continues fine form

Real Madrid have a tough task to finish inside the top 8 in the league phase standings, but they are doing their part after taking the lead against Brest in their final match of their first Champions League stage.

It has been a fairly even start to proceedings at the Stade du Roudourou, which was delayed due to smoke pre-match. Both teams have had chances, but it is Real Madrid that have taken theirs – and it’s Rodrygo Goes that has found the back of the net to continue his excellent recent form.

Brazilian MAGIC 🇧🇷🇧🇷 Rodrygo opens the scoring for Madrid… could they sneak into the top 8!? pic.twitter.com/U4LIeyz1v7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 29, 2025

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RODRYGO SCORES AGAIN IN HIS COMPETITION pic.twitter.com/ro7KcESiW9 — WolfRMFC (@WolfRMFC) January 29, 2025

Rodrygo had missed a glorious chance less than 60 seconds prior to scoring as his close-range header was saved by Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot. Fortunately, both he and Real Madrid were not made to wait long before finding the back of the net, and that will settle their nerves in France.

As things stand, this result would not be enough for Real Madrid to finish inside the top 8, but they would be better placed for the play-offs.