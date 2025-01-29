WATCH: Jude Bellingham doubles Real Madrid advantage against Brest

Real Madrid have a tough task to finish inside the top 8 in the league phase standings, but they are doing their part after doubling their lead against Brest in their final match of their first Champions League stage.

It was a fairly even start to proceedings at the Stade du Roudourou, which was delayed due to smoke pre-match. Both teams have had chances, but Real Madrid took theirs – it was Rodrygo Goes that has found the back of the net to continue his excellent recent form.

Minutes later Brest had an equaliser ruled out for offside by VAR, Real Madrid have now doubled their advantage in Guingamp. After an excellent team move, Lucas Vazquez cut the ball back for Jude Bellingham to score easily from close range.

How easy was that?? 😱❄️ Bellingham sets up the move, and then finishes it off! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/En5au9zfD0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 29, 2025

As things stand, it is still not enough for Real Madrid to finish inside the top 8, so they will require other results to go their way in the final minutes.