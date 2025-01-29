WATCH: Ederson thunderstrike draws Atalanta level against Barcelona

Barcelona have hopes to finish top of the league phase, and thus securing the best possible rank for the Champions League last 16. As things stand, they are not doing their part to achieve this feat as they have been pegged back in their MD8 clash against Atalanta, with the score now 1-1.

The first half produced no goals, although the visitors did find the back of the net through Davide Zappacosta, although it was ruled out for offside by VAR. Barcelona struck the first blow just minutes into the second period courtesy of Lamine Yamal, but it has now gone level again at the Estadi Olimpic as Ederson has thundered home a wonderful strike.

⚽️ GOAL: Éderson

🇪🇺 Barcelona 1-1 Atalantapic.twitter.com/Dfp7CaQBR4 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) January 29, 2025

It’s a brilliant goal from Atalanta, but it is desperate for Barcelona. Liverpool are currently losing at PSV Eindhoven, and this opens the door for them to finish top, but they are set for second as things stand.