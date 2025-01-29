WATCH: Barcelona pegged back again as Marco Pasalic scores second Atalanta equaliser

Barcelona have hopes to finish top of the league phase, and thus securing the best possible rank for the Champions League last 16. As things stand, they are not doing their part to achieve this feat as they have been pegged back in their MD8 clash against Atalanta, with the score now 2-2.

The first half produced no goals, although the visitors did find the back of the net through Davide Zappacosta, although it was ruled out for offside by VAR. Barcelona struck the first blow just minutes into the second period courtesy of Lamine Yamal, but it went level soon after at the Estadi Olimpic as Ederson thundered home a wonderful strike. The Catalans went back ahead as Ronald Araujo headed into the back of the net for his second goal of the season, although a second equaliser has now come from Marco Pasalic.

⚽️ GOAL: Pašalić

🇪🇺 Barcelona 2-2 Atalantapic.twitter.com/ubJjAZEWb5 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) January 29, 2025

ATALANTA’S TOP-8 DREAMS ARE STILL ALIVE Mario Pašalić levels it late 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pscy97ai9w — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 29, 2025

It’s a big blow for Barcelona, who are now set to miss out on finishing top of the league phase.