WATCH: Barcelona take early lead in second half against Atalanta

Barcelona have hopes to finish top of the league phase, and thus securing the best possible rank for the Champions League last 16. As things stand, they are doing their part to achieve this feat as they have taken the lead in the MD8 clash against Atalanta.

The first half produced no goals, although the visitors did find the back of the net through Davide Zappacosta, although it was ruled out for offside by VAR. Now, Barcelona have struck the first blow just minutes into the second period courtesy of Lamine Yamal.

VAYA ASISTENCIA DE RAPHINHA Y GOLAZO DE LAMINE YAMAL pic.twitter.com/p2YPNwGzSq — Jeff (@JeffFcb14) January 29, 2025

This Barcelona counter 🔥🔥🔥 Lamine Yamal nets his 10th goal of the season pic.twitter.com/KYtaoykuWf — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 29, 2025

It’s a well-worked goal from the Catalans. Raphinha was released down the left, and he crossed for Lamine Yamal to take the ball around Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi, before he finished into the empty net.

As things stand, Barcelona would be finishing top of the league phase, with Liverpool currently trailing at PSV Eindhoven. If it stays that way, it would be a very successful first stage of the Champions League for Hansi Flick’s side.