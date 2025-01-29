Over the course of his career, Colombia superstar James Rodriguez has frustrated no shortage of defenders, fans, and even his own coaches. Rarely has he touched the temper of the opposition manager in the same way as he did on Wednesday night though.

In action for new club Leon in Mexico, the former Real Madrid man was involved in a fracas with the Chivas Guadalajara bench. On the touchline was Oscar Garcia Junyent, another recent import from the Spanish game. After the manager was pushed, he nearly lost his balance, needing the help of those on the bench in order to avoid falling over.

He did not take kindly to this. Without putting much force into the action, the former Celta Vigo manager and Barcelona youth coach was seen kicking out at Rodriguez, and subsequently received a red card.

Last night former #RCCelta and #Barca coach Oscar Garcia was sent off. He received his marching orders for kicking out at James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez grabbed an assist for the first goal in a 2-1 win for Leon over Chivas, before being replaced by ex-Real Betis midfielder Andres Guardado. The 33-year-old is starting again after an unsuccessful period at Rayo Vallecano, having signed on at Vallecas at the end of August. James managed just 7 appearances and an assist, just two of which were starts.

The Colombia superstar was starting just his third game for Leon, but already has been more productive than he was at Rayo, providing a goal and an assist. Garcia arrived in Mexican football in December, and is only four games into his spell with Chivas, following stints in France and Belgium with Reims and Leuven respectively.

Rayo manager Inigo Perez took the blame for James’ lack of success at Vallecas, claiming he did not know how to get the best out of last year’s Copa America Player of the Tournament. Nevertheless, from the start it looked a difficult fit into a hard-pressing system under Perez.