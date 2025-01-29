Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior might have had to cancel a lavish Ballon d’Or party, but the Brazilian did get to celebrate after the FIFA Best Award. At the time when Vinicius collected the trophy, Los Blancos were in Qatar for the Intercontinental Cup, but following their return to the Spanish capital, he did manage a large celebration.

According to Diario AS, Vinicius hosted all but three of the Real Madrid squad at his house in La Moraleja, where they had dinner and then had a party. The trio of absentees were youngsters Arda Guler, Endrick Felipe and Jesus Vallejo, who all had reasonable excuses not to attend. Overall, the event was a success though, and was thought to have helped bond the superstar squad together, with a jovial atmosphere throughout.

The evening was for the most part composed of Real Madrid players, but one former Real Madrid icon also made the cut: Sergio Ramos. The ex-Blanco and Sevilla captain, who remains unemployed at the age of 38, but is still staving off retirement was a guest of honour for Vinicius.

It was also a lucrative affair for those who attended the event in the expensive part of Madrid. Vinicius gifted each member of the squad a Louis Vuitton bag, in what might be the most expensive party bag in Spain. Vinicius’ attitude went down well, and may well have been his way of expressing thanks to his teammates, who helped him to The Best trophy.

Ramos was most recently at Sevilla last season, where he faced off against a number of former teammates, but after his contract expired last summer, has not found a new home. The veteran centre-back continues to train and stay in shape, but after talks with Saudi Arabia, Boca Juniors and San Diego FC broke down, is still looking for his next club.