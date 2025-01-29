Spain have won four major trophies in the 21st century, with the most recent coming against England at Euro 2024 last summer in Germany. Despite success in the underage groups at various European competitions, it has catapulted manager Luis de la Fuente into a level of national fame, signing his name in football’s history books. Now it has been revealed how he did it.

Recently he signed a fresh deal with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) keeping him in the job until 2028, including the upcoming World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA, and the next Euros in the United Kingdom and Ireland. De la Fuente continued with Luis Enrique’s introduction of fresh talent, while adding a little more directness and some muscle in midfield. Despite losing Rodri Hernandez the final in Berlin, his side stood up to Gareth Southgate’s England, with Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Nico Williams all causing them issues various points.

The key to the game in de la Fuente’s eyes was maintaining the calm in the face of the English pressure, building out from the back, and targeting the space to the right of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The night before the final, a sheet full of notes on what appears to be a pre-match tactical talk was picked up by the Spanish press after they had trained at the Olympiastadion, but was not released until this Monday night. With de la Fuente on Onda Cero to discuss his new deal, the instructions were read back to him.

“In capitals, with two exclamation marks, calm.”

“2nd: Work the game.”

“Begin Unai (calm).”

“4th: Pressure Lamine, there was concern about the pressure the English could put on Lamine.”

“Olmo side Mainoo. On the left bad, on the right, good.”

“Depth of the full-backs, Carvajal and Cucurella.”

“Points to shoot from.”

As it was, Kyle Walker at right-back was frequently dragged in to deal with Dani Olmo, who was untracked by the England midfield, allowing space for Nico Williams on the left, who got the opening goal. Marc Cucurella marauding down the left was the provider for Mikel Oyarzabal’s winner too.

After the instructions were read back to de la Fuente, he laughed it off, noting that they should have seen the ones they didn’t pick up. No doubt he will be grateful that they were not on the front page of every paper the following day though.