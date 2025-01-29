Santos return sees Neymar Junior take 99% wage cut

In the coming days, Neymar Junior is expected to officially re-join Santos on a six-month deal. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that his Al Hilal contract was terminated in order to ensure an immediate return to Brazil, which will happen soon.

There has been a lot of discussions about Neymar in recent days after the end of his spell in Saudi Arabia, which had promised much for the region. He only managed seven appearances for Al Hilal since his arrival in the summer of 2023, and because he was on an extremely-lucrative contract, some of the figures have been remarkable when taking into account cost per match played.

It’s been reported that Neymar earned almost €3m per week during his time at Al Hilal, but as Santos, his salary will be significantly less. According to Sport, he will earn a “measly” €38k per week at his boyhood club, which will still make him one of the highest earners.

This is still a big wage for Santos to pay out, but the economic benefits that will be coming the club’s way are expected to be huge, with there bound to be a lot of clamour for merchandise featured the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Initially, it will only be a six-month deal for Neymar, and recent reports have suggested that he could look to return to Europe in the summer. Barcelona were seemingly offered the chance to sign him before the Santos move came to fruition, and it will be interesting to see whether an operation could be possible at the end of the season, especially if he is prepared to receive a nominal salary.

The next six months will be very important for Neymar, who’ll be keen to show that he is still capable of competing after his dreadful spell in Saudi Arabia.