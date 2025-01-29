The registration case of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor has taken a backseat in the last couple of weeks, after Barcelona were granted an emergency injunction to have both players remain registered and available. The two will only be at Barcelona’s disposal for as long as the High Committee for Sport (CSD), an arm of the Ministry for Sport, deliberate over the case.

Both Olmo and Victor have returned to action in the interim, after Barcelona were able to argue that neither player should have been unregistered by La Liga and the RFEF. Liga rules state that once a player has been unregistered, they cannot be registered for the same side twice in one season, which in theory would rule out both players for the rest of the season.

As reported by MD, both La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have sent their documentation and arguments to the CSD, explaining why Olmo and Victor should be unregistered. This is bad news for Barcelona – while their injunction is valid while the case is ongoing, with a limit of the 7th of April for it to be completed, the quicker the case moves, the sooner they could be without both players, should the decision go against their interests.

In addition, La Liga have appealed to the court of Contentious Administration, submitting a motion to annul Barcelona’s injunction. If this is granted, it would immediately unregister Olmo and Victor again, and only potential victory in their case could see them play for the Blaugrana this season again, should it come to that.

Barcelona argue that they had submitted the documents and had the money coming into the club from a deal for their VIP seats in place, but it was La Liga’s request for prove of funds that delayed the change to their salary limit, and thus resulted in both being unregistered. They say the proof of funds rule was not in place, and thus they had completed the documentation in a timely manner. Whether the CSD see it that way remains to be seen.