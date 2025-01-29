Real Madrid to poach another teenage talent from rivals Atletico Madrid

Since breaking the pact of non-aggression between the two clubs to sign talented right-back Jesus Fortea, Real Madrid have tempted a number of academy talents over the divide from rivals Atletico Madrid. Their latest target is an attacking midfielder by the name of Gabriel Castrelo.

The 18-year-old midfielder has a contract until 2027, but Relevo say that he will not sign a senior deal with Los Rojiblancos, after negotiations between the club, his agency and his family have broken down. Keen not to miss out on a player who has been starring for their under-19 side, Los Blancos have moved to bring Castrelo in, and are now in advanced talks to take him to Valdebebas.

🚨 Tonight’s probable XI: Oblak Llorente – Le Normand – Lenglet – Azpilicueta Giuliano – De Paul – Koke – Lino Álvarez – Griezmann@marca pic.twitter.com/jYHH2MSKOq — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 29, 2025

In contrast to the likes of Fortea, where Los Blancos deliberately persuaded the player to leave Atletico, Castrelo’s motives are to do with his progress, rather than designs on a different club or money. His family had demanded that if Castrelo were to sign a new deal, then he would play for the B team next season and be involved in first-team training as part of his contract.

Atletico were not willing to give him guarantees beyond that though, and as such, Castrelo decided to move. It is not yet clear whether Real Madrid have given him guarantees on whether he would join their Castilla team and would train with the first team. Currently they do not have any youngsters involved in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, but in the past they did do so for Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard when he signed for the club at the age of 16.

Castrelo is not in the same negotiating position though, given Odegaard had his pick of clubs across Europe’s elite. Atletico will have been keen to place more emphasis on their academy system of late, but with mixed degrees of success, although Pablo Barrios looks set to stay for some time.