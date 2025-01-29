After falling 7 points behind Barcelona in October, and with glaring holes in their game, you could be forgiven for having your doubts about their chances in La Liga. However the situation has been reversed just three months later, and Los Blancos believe that the title is theirs to lose.

In spite of their early struggles, Relevo say that Los Blancos never lost their composure in La Liga, believing that they had the talent to beat out rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. In particular, they were confident that Hansi Flick’s side would start dropping points. Now with Kylian Mbappe scoring goals and leading the way, they feel they are in the right winning dynamic to win La Liga.

Although they are aware that 17 games are a lot between themselves and the title, Atletico Madrid’s loss to Leganes and draw with Villarreal were celebrated by the dressing room, seeing them as steps towards the title. Los Rojiblancos are just four points away from them, but they do not have faith in their city rivals beating them out for the title this year.

The main drawback this season for Real Madrid is their record in the headline games. A draw against Atletico and a win over Atalanta are their best results, in a run that features three chastening defeats at the hands of Barcelona and AC Milan, and a comfortable loss to Liverpool.

In order to challenge for the Champions League, the squad feel they need ‘adjustments’ and improvement from where they are. Two of the key factors highlighted are the commitment of the entire team defensively, and steering clear of any more injuries. In addition, they will be relying on manager Carlo Ancelotti to come up with some solutions, one of which is likely to be more time at right-back for Fede Valverde.