Real Madrid close out their Champions League group phase with an away tie at surprise package Brest. Los Blancos know that a win will give them a slim hope of qualification for the Round of 16, and Carlo Ancelotti looks set to start a strong team as a result.

According to AI, Los Blancos have a 2.9% chance of finishing in the top eight, for which they will require a victory in their final game. Three points should at least secure a strong seeding in the play-off round. Currently they sit 16th with 12 points, and do have a play-off spot guaranteed, but are just a point off the top eight. However they would need to better the results of at least eight teams to secure a bye.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to go with a strong team though. Diario AS say that Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez will come in for Brahim Diaz and Fran Garcia, with Aurelien Tchouameni moving into midfield, and Raul Asencio back into central defence. Marca say Brahim will keep his place instead of Tchouameni.

#RealMadrid finish their #ChampionsLeague group phase against Brest. Diario AS believe that Carlo Ancelotti will go with a more defensive midfield, dropping Brahim Diaz for Aurelien Tchouameni. pic.twitter.com/oRKvjSuluy — Football España (@footballespana_) January 29, 2025

In addition to long-term injuries to Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, Ancelotti is missing Vinicius Junior through suspension due to an accumulation of three bookings. Eduardo Camavinga is also yet to return from a hamstring issue.

For their part, Brest are missing defenders Julien Le Cardinal, Bradley Locko, Jordan Amavi and Massadio Haidara in defence to injury. It means winger Mathias Pereira Lage is expected to cover at left-back if Haidara does not make it back. Eric Roy will likely go for two pacy wingers either side of target man Lucas Ajorque.

Brest start the night a point ahead of Los Blancos, having secured an extra draw to go with their four wins too. The French side also have a play-off place, but know that just a point could secure them a strong seed. They have so far been beaten by Barcelona and Shakhtar Donetsk last week.