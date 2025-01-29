Barcelona will close out the inaugural 36-team Champions League group phase at Montjuic, home against Atalanta. The Blaugrana are hoping to secure at least second place, but have money, seeding and a shot at first on the line. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are qualified for at least the play-off round, but sitting in 7th, have just a point advantage to secure a Round of 16 place with.

If Liverpool were to lose to PSV Eindhoven, then Barcelona could leap into top spot, but as long as they finish in the top two, they will be seeded into a different half of the draw compared to Liverpool, and will be the top seed in that section. That will be possible with a single point. Sport believe that Flick will rotate for the game, with Gerard Martin and Eric Garcia in place of Alejandro Balde and Pau Cubarsi. They say Ferran Torres and Frenkie de Jong will remain instead of Raphinha and Marc Casado, with Pedri and Robert Lewandowski returning.

Flick is without Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Dani Olmo, who is not back from injury in a time. MD feel that the German coach will maintain his strongest side though, with Gavi, Pedri, Araujo and Lewandowski replacing Fermin Lopez, Ferran, de Jong and Eric. Flick has already confirmed Wojciech Szczesny will start ahead of Inaki Pena. Gasperini is without three players, but they are major absences in Odilon Koussonou, Gianluca Scamacca and Ademola Lookman.

Lazar Samardzic is expected to move into the front three for alongside Charles de Ketelaere and Mario Retegui. There is some doubt over the wide men in their 3-4-3, with Juan Cuadrado, Davide Zappacosta, Daniele Ruggeri and Raoul Bellanova all in contention. Atalanta have so far won 4, drawn 2 and lost once to Real Madrid so far, while Barcelona have six wins alongside a singular defeat to AS Monaco.