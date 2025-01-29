Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford looks as if he is counting the days before he moves to a different club, but which one remains in the air. Barcelona appear to be the priority option for the England international, but with the Catalan side struggling to create space in their salary limit for the 27-year-old, he may have to consider alternatives.

The Blaugrana are keen to bring Rashford in, but with Eric Garcia set to stay, and their other duo of potential departees not leaving, they are short of the €6m needed to cover his wages for the remainder of the season. Ansu Fati is digging in his heels to stay at the club despite his lack of opportunities. Meanwhile another injury to Andreas Christensen looks to have damaged any chance of him leaving before the end of the window.

According to The Independent, Juventus are set to make a late challenge for Rashford’s signature. They say that currently only the Bianconeri look like a possible option before the end of the window, but do note that Rashford would like to move to Barcelona in the summer thereafter. Given Ruben Amorim has made it clear he has no plans to use Rashford, a reconciliation at Old Trafford looks unlikely for the time being.

Ansu Fati knows that there is pressure on him to leave, but his decision to stay is firm. @jbatalla7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 29, 2025

It remains to be seen if Barcelona would be interested in Rashford for next season. As a low-risk loan option for half a season, Rashford makes plenty of sense for a short Barcelona squad. However he still has 3.5 years left on his deal, and United were most recently believed to be demanding at least €40m for his signature. That might be cheaper than other options in the position, but Rashford’s salary demands and profiles like Nico Williams or Rafael Leao may be more attractive for Sporting Director Deco.