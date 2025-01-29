La Liga side pushing hard for Liverpool midfielder as late competition emerges

Liverpool are keen to sort a new loan for Stefan Bajcetic, and a return to La Liga does look to be a likely option for the young midfielder. He has struggled for prominence at RB Salzburg during the first half of the season, and because of this, his parent club are after a different opportunity from now until the summer.

Bajcetic, who Barcelona tried – and failed – to sign last summer, has been strongly linked with returning to La Liga, where he was previously with Celta Vigo. Las Palmas have been after him for the last couple of weeks, while in recent days, Getafe have also registered their interest in a six-month loan deal.

At this stage, Las Palmas are favourites, and they are pushing hard to reach an agreement with Liverpool and Bajcetic. As per Relevo, they are determined to finalise arrangements as soon as possible, given that Portuguese giants FC Porto have now thrown their hat into the ring.

It’s reported that Bajcetic would prefer to join Las Palmas, where he would have an excellent chance of becoming a regular starter. He would be competing alongside the likes of Kirian Rodriguez, Dario Essugo and Javi Munoz, although head coach Diego Martinez would surely see him favourably.

It will be a race against time for an agreement to be reached before the winter transfer window closes in just five days. All parties involved are pushing hard to ensure that an agreement is done, with Salzburg happy to allow the Spanish midfielder to leave as he held little prominence there.

Las Palmas will be hoping that it is they that win the race for Bajcetic, although it will be tough to compete against a side like Porto with European pedigree. However, having the player’s will certainly gives them an advantage.