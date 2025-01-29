Injured Real Madrid stalwart eyeing return for Club World Cup

Real Madrid have suffered several ACL ruptures over the last 18 months, and they currently have two players unavailable because of these injuries: Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao. The latter is expected to return first, as he has been out for one month more than the Brazilian defender, who sustained the same blow for the second time in two seasons.

Losing Carvajal has been a hammer blow for Real Madrid, although they have coped relatively in his absence. Lucas Vazquez, Federico Valverde and Raul Asencio have all been used at right-back, but the 33-year-old is the main man in the position when fit – although that could change with the expected arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If signed, Alexander-Arnold would not be able to play for Real Madrid at the 2025 Club World Cup, which takes place in the United States next summer. However, Carvajal is hoping that he will be available, and Relevo have reported that this is the objective that he has set himself during his recovery period.

It has been almost four months since Carvajal ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, and his recovery is said to be going well. However, it will be very tight for him to be back in time for the Club World Cup, which starts for Real Madrid on the 18th of June with their opening match against Al Hilal.

That fixture against the reigning Saudi Pro League champions would likely not see Carvajal start, even if he is back at 100%. However, there would be opportunities for him to feature during the tournament, for which Real Madrid are bound to be one of the favourites.

It would be very good news for Real Madrid is back in time for the trip to the United States next summer, although club officials will be keen to ensure that he does not rush himself back.