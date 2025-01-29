Champions League play-offs beckon for Real Madrid despite Brest victory

Real Madrid have ended the league phase on a high with a 3-0 victory over Brest, but it is not enough for a top 8 finish in the standings. Carlo Ancelotti’s side needed other results to go their way, but it was not to be in the end.

It was a fairly even start to proceedings at the Stade du Roudourou, which was delayed due to smoke pre-match. Both teams have had chances, but Real Madrid took theirs – it was Rodrygo Goes that found the back of the net to continue his excellent recent form, as he capped off a fine solo run with a curled effort into the far corner.

In the second half, and minutes after Brest had an equaliser ruled out for offside by VAR, Real Madrid doubled their advantage. After an excellent team move, Lucas Vazquez cut the ball back for Jude Bellingham to score easily from close range, which made it 10 goals for the second for the English superstar.

The third arrived for Real Madrid in the closing stages, and it was Rodrygo that netted his second of the evening. The Brazilian combined well with Kylian Mbappe, and when the ball fell his way after a save from Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot, he made no mistake to find the back of the net.

No more goals arrived, and in the end, it was one point that meant that Real Madrid missed out on a place inside the top 8, where Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both managed to finish. It means that a play-off tie will be needed for the defending champions to ensure that they will also be in the last 16 of the Champions League, with this two-legged affair set to be played next month. It remains to be seen who Ancelotti’s side are matched up against.