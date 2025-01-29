Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid’s possible Champions League match-up against Manchester City

Real Madrid were too good for Brest on Wednesday, but it was not enough to secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League. Instead, the defending champions will need to play a play-off tie next month.

It was a commanding performance from Real Madrid in France, and as per Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti was very happy with the display.

“It was a very good game. I saw a serious team, who controlled the game, played well and kept a good block. We leave happy. We are more compact and effective. We played very well. We started well from the back, looking for space and depth with the forwards. We are in a good moment and we have to continue.”

Rodrygo Goes was the standout performer for Real Madrid, as he scored two more goals to carry on his impressive recent form. Ancelotti spoke glowingly on the Brazilian superstar.

“He’s very good, like the others. I’ve always seen him well. There may be times when he gets it right more or less, but he always works well for the team. In this period he has scored a lot, like Bellingham or Mbappe. Up front there is a lot of quality and we are taking advantage of it well.”

Ancelotti also reacted to the news that Real Madrid will face Manchester City or Celtic in the play-offs, with the match-up to be determined during Friday’s draw.

“We have to wait for the draw, if we play City it will be more complicated, of course. We are happy, but it’s a shame not to have woken up earlier in this competition…. City are more likely to win the Champions League. It is a reality. We don’t like to play against them.”

It is bound to be a complicated run in the Champions League for Real Madrid, but as they proved last season, they are more than capable of beating the best teams in Europe in consecutive ties.