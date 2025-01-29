Barcelona transfer plans drop major hint over future of star

Barcelona are having a successful January in the market despite not having brought in any players. After agreeing new deals with Gerard Martin and Ronald Araujo, fresh contracts for Gavi, Inigo Martinez and Pedri have all reportedly been agreed. In particular with the Uruguayan, it seemed likely that he would depart during the winter window, after a lack of progress over talks.

However Sporting Director Deco managed to get a deal done until 2031, reportedly in exchange for a €65m release clause and a pay increase. This gives Araujo an exit route in the summer if he is still keen to leave this summer, but gives Barcelona a better negotiating position, and a player for the next six months who is better than they would have been able to bring in.

Despite the generally positive reaction from the Barcelona fanbase to Araujo’s decision. It appears Barcelona are still planning for a potential future without him, which would suggest they expect the 25-year-old’s release clause to be activated in the summer. Manager Hansi Flick and Deco have already started planning for the coming summer in the transfer market, and Sport say that one of their priorities remains the centre-back position, and most notably, Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah.

The German international is out of contract in the summer, and Barcelona were reportedly close to getting a deal done for a precontract before the Araujo situation occurred. Tah has been cited as one of the reasons that Araujo was considering leaving, while his extension reportedly was giving the 28-year-old second thoughts about joining the Blaugrana.

Iñigo Martínez is recovering very well, and could cut deadlines to return earlier. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 29, 2025

With Pau Cubarsi established in the backline, and Martinez set to compete again next season, it seems the backline is not big enough for both Tah and Araujo. Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen also look likely to leave in the summer as things stand, but both Araujo and Tah will demand a starting role.