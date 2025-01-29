Barcelona expected to pip Real Madrid to striker signing

Barcelona will find it tough to sign anyone for the first team before the winter transfer window closes, but the B team could see reinforcements added. Barca Atletic have had a tough season up until now, and signings would help them turn things around for the second half of the campaign.

A new striker has been on the agenda, especially as the club see it possible for someone to follow in the footsteps of Pau Victor – he was on loan from Girona last season, but was signed in the summer and subsequently promoted to Hansi Flick’s squad.

At this stage, the player most likely to arrive at Barca Atletic before the winter transfer window closes is Alan Godoy. According to Angel Garcia (via MD), the Catalans are favourites to sign the 21-year-old forward from Segunda side Eldense.

Barcelona have been interested in Godoy for most of January, although earlier in the month, they had looked destined to miss out on his signature to arch rivals Real Madrid, who want him added to their Castilla squad. However, things have now swung back in the direction of the Catalans.

Godoy has had a lot of interest in his services, with the likes of Cadiz, Real Murcia and UD Ibiza having entered the race. However, it does appear that Barcelona are favourites, and if an agreement is reached with Eldense in the coming days, it would be expected that personal terms would not be a problem.

Godoy has struggled to make an impact for Eldense so far this season, but a drop down to the First Federation with Barca Atletic could allow him to generate some form and momentum. If he can do that, it cannot be ruled out that he has an opportunity to be promoted to the Barcelona first team in the future.