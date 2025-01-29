Barcelona applying pressure on agent to force January move

Barcelona want to make moves in the final days of the winter transfer window, but they can only do so if Ansu Fati leaves. However, despite being out of favour under head coach Hansi Flick, the young attacker is determined to remain at the Catalan giants, much to the frustration of club officials.

Marcus Rashford is the player that Barcelona want to sign for the second half of the season, but a deal hinges on Fati leaving, and thus his wages being freed up. The club is determined to make his happen, which is why further steps are being taken to push Fati towards the exit door at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona are now pressuring Jorge Mendes, who is Fati’s agent, to sort an exit before the winter transfer window closes next week. Club officials are hoping that the Portuguese can find a good proposal that the 22-year-old winger is willing to accept.

It’s not only that Fati wants to stay put in Catalonia, but he also has a bad experience of loan deals after his move to Brighton and Hove Albion last season. Despite showing early promise at the Premier League side, he ended up falling out of favour, and in the end, he only made 27 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona have told Mendes that Fati will not see any football if he stays at Barcelona for the remainder of the season. Their plan is to send him on loan before definitively solving his future in the summer – most likely by a permanent sale. As things stand, there is not sufficient interest in his services, with only Saudi Arabia showing interest. Fenerbahce have been linked, but a move seems unlikely.

There is no doubt that Fati’s situation is causing a lot of frustration at Barcelona. The club will be determined to secure an exit in the coming days, but even with Mendes’ help, it is far from certain to happen.