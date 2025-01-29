Barcelona miss out on top spot as Atalanta secure Champions League draw

Barcelona had hopes to finish top of the league phase, but they have failed in their bid to overhaul Liverpool in the standings. A victory over Atalanta at the Estadi Olimpic would have been enough, but in the end, the Catalans could only manage a 2-2 draw.

The first half produced no goals, although the visitors did find the back of the net through Davide Zappacosta, although it was ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up. It would be Barcelona that struck the first blow just minutes into the second period courtesy of Lamine Yamal, as he capped off a fine move involving Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha by taking the ball around Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi before finishing into the empty net.

However it went level soon after at the Estadi Olimpic as Ederson thundered home a wonderful strike. Atalanta had threatened throughout, and that was a deserved goal for the visiting side. However, Barcelona managed to go back ahead on the 71st minute as Ronald Araujo headed into the back of the net from Raphinha’s corner – that was his second goal of the season, and his first since signing a new contract until 2031.

However, Barcelona were to be denied again as a second equaliser came for Atalanta from Marco Pasalic. Hansi Flick will have been very annoyed at his side’s defending, as the Croatian midfielder brushed off Jules Kounde to poke the ball in between the legs of Wojciech Szczesny.

In the end, it means that Barcelona have to settle for finishing second in the league phase. However, they are still through to the last 16 of the Champions League, and that will be very satisfying for Flick and his players, who do not need to be involved in the play-offs next month.