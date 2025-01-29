Barcelona stave off Manchester City to renew 15-year-old wonderkid

Barcelona have produced several top talents from the La Masia academy over the last few years, and more are expected to follow in the footsteps of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi and many others. Of those currently plying their trade in the youth categories, one of which with the highest ceiling appears to be Baba Kourouma.

Kourouma, who is only 15, has been playing above his age group for the last 12-18 months, and Barcelona plan to have him in their U19 squad in the coming months. However, there has been jeopardy about his future in Catalonia, as Manchester City have been tempting him with a move away.

Ajax have also been in for Kourouma, but now, it has been reported by Relevo that he will be going nowhere. The teenager, who can play at left-back, centre-back or in midfield, has decided to remain at Barcelona, where he will soon sign his first professional contract.

There has been a lot of transfer speculation surrounding Kourouma, and understandably so given the talent that he possesses despite being such a young age. Barcelona will see it as being a significant coup that he is staying on at La Masia, where he will have the chance to continue improving and polishing his game.

Kourouma, who is the younger brother of Ilaix Moriba (who also came from La Masia, but is now at Getafe), is generating a lot of excitement within La Masia, and there is an expectation that he will be in contention for the first team in the next couple of years, thus becoming another Barcelona youngster to make his debut before the age of 18.

It is certainly an exciting time for Barcelona at the moment, despite the club’s well-documented financial woes. Hansi Flick’s side are playing very well, and the seemingly never-ending conveyer belt of young talent means that the first team will remain stocked for many years to come.