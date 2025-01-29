Atletico Madrid chief defends referees amid Florentino Perez allegations

This week, there has been controversy surrounding Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, following revelations made by Rafael Louzan, who is the new president of the Spanish Football Federation.

According to Louzan, Perez pulled him aside during the Spanish Super Cup in 2024 to discuss referees, during which he asked to “resolve the matter”. This story has generated a lot of talk in Spanish football over the last 24 hours, and understandably, many notable figures are being asked about their opinions.

Enrique Cerezo, who is president of Atletico Madrid, was asked about his before Wednesday’s Champions League match against RB Salzburg. As per Diario AS, he refused to given an outright stance, although he chose to leap to the defence of the referees in Spanish football.

“I have not heard those statements, nor have I heard Florentino say it in the meetings we have. I cannot give an opinion – let Louzan have an opinion, as he is the one who said it.

“The referees are the way they are and no one is going to change them. There are times when they get it right and sometimes they don’t, but VAR has come in handy. The referee is a human being like everyone else. The referees whistle what they see, I trust in their goodwill. Now, we always blame them and they have a boss who is the VAR. Do you want me to explain again what the VAR is?”

Atletico Madrid take on their bitter rivals Real Madrid in the second Madrid derby of the season in a couple of weeks’ time, and whoever the referee will be for that showdown clash is bound to be under lots of pressure. Cerezo’s words will be some solace for the Spanish football referees, who have been under a lot of scrutiny in general in recent years.