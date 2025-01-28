Villarreal to finalise two Serie A signings

Villarreal are in the hunt for the Champions League places in La Liga, so it was seen as important to add to their squad during the winter transfer window. They had already completed the permanent signing of Juan Bernat from Paris Saint-Germain, and now two proper additions are about to be made to Marcelino Garcia Toral’s squad.

A central defender has been the key signing needed by the Yellow Submarine, and the player selected is Rafa Marin. Negotiations have been ongoing for over two weeks, but fortunately, a breakthrough came a few days ago, and now a deal is close. According to Relevo, the former Real Madrid youngster has already completed a medical ahead of signing on loan from Serie A leaders Napoli.

Marin will not be the only player to swap Italy for Vila-Real before the end of the month. Another report from Relevo has confirmed that Villarreal have closed a deal to sign Tajon Buchanan from Inter Milan – it will be another loan deal, although this one will have an option to buy that can be activated in the summer.

Villarreal have been keen to cover the loss of Ilias Akhomach, who is out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Alaves in November. Buchanan is the player that they wanted to compete with Yeremy Pino on the right wing, and he will soon be there.

The signings of Marin and Buchanan could also have an effect on a possible departure of Juan Foyth, whom Aston Villa are pressing hard for. An offer has already been received from the Premier League side, and if a deal goes through, it would have left Villarreal short in central defence and at right-back. However, Marin plays centrally, while Buchanan can cover Kiko Femenia on the right when required.