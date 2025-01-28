Valencia dealt another transfer blow as second midfield target rejects Mestalla move

Valencia have already signed Umar Sadiq and Max Aarons this month, and they are now hoping to add a new attacking midfielder to Carlos Corberan’s squad before the winter transfer window closes next week. However, getting a deal over the line is proving to the very difficult for the La Liga strugglers.

Julio Enciso was the first player sought by Los Che, but despite having his approval to join, Brighton and Hove Albion opted to send him on loan to fellow Premier League side Ipswich Town instead. After that, they turned their attention to Elif Elmas, who’s set to leave RB Leipzig after failing to become a relied-upon player since his move from Napoli.

A deal had been close, but now Relevo have reported that Elmas has turned down a move to Valencia – instead, he has opted to return to Italy to join Serie A side Torino for the remainder of the season.

Leipzig had given Valencia the green light to finalise a loan for the remainder of the season, but the player had rejected the move, instead opting for Torino. It remains that Los Che have missed out on their two leading midfield targets, although they have one more move lined up – that being for Sevilla’s Suso.

Suso is not counted on by Sevilla head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, so a move to Valencia would allow him to get more chances to play first team football. The two clubs are expected to enter into negotiations very soon, and if favourable terms are agreed upon, a deal will be completed.

It’s been a tough week for Valencia, as Sunday’s 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Barcelona has now been followed up by an off-field blow. However, there is still hope of a signing coming through the door before the winter transfer closes next week.