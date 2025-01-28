Second La Liga club enter race to sign Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool are seeking out a new loan for young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, and a return to La Liga could be the best solution for all parties. Last summer, Barcelona tried to bring him in for the 2024-25 season, and while they failed, there could be a Spanish club whose pursuit is successful.

After missing out on that Barcelona move, Bajcetic joined RB Salzburg, although he has struggled for prominence in Austria. As such, Liverpool have been keen to send him somewhere else until the summer, although a final decision has yet to be made on the matter.

Last week, it was reported that Las Palmas had made contact with the Premier League leaders with a view to taking Bajcetic for the remainder of the season. They could be considered favourites to get a deal done, although a spanner has been thrown in the works as it has now been reported by Marca that Getafe have entered the race for the 20-year-old midfielder.

Getafe are keen to add a new defensive midfielder alongside Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri, and they view Bajcetic as being an ideal addition.

For now, a final decision is yet to be made, as Liverpool and Bajcetic are keen to weigh up the best possible move. Both parties want the youngster to go where he will have importance, which he has not had at Salzburg. Both Getafe and Las Palmas will be keen to have an agreement in place before the weekend, so that the player can be available for the next round of La Liga fixtures – Getafe host Sevilla, while Las Palmas travel to Girona.

Bajcetic’s career has stagnated over the last 18 months due to a lack of football, brought about primarily from injuries. He will be keen to get things back on track over the coming months, and for now, it remains to be seen whether that happens in La Liga.