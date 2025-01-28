Real Madrid breakout star not currently being considered for senior Spain call-up

Real Madrid don’t tend to promote youth players to the first team, but they were forced to do so this season with Raul Asencio, who has turned out to be something of a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu. At the age of 21, he has already commanded a regular starting place alongside Antonio Rudiger in the centre of defence.

Injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba, who has returned in recent weeks, has meant that Asencio has shot to prominence, and when he has been counted on by Carlo Ancelotti, he has impressed. Because of this, he has a genuine chance to remain in the first team fold for many years to come, especially as he is the youngest centre-back in the squad. Not only this, he is capable of playing right-back, and he has done so in recent weeks.

It’s not only Real Madrid that have been impressed with Asencio, as he is also receiving recognition from the national team set-up. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, who signed a new contract earlier this week, has his eyes on him, although for now, he is not being considered for the senior team – as reported by Relevo.

Currently, there are a number of centre-backs ahead of Asencio, such as Aymeric Laporte, Robin Le Normand, Pau Cubarsi and Dani Vivian. Despite this, de la Fuente will be keeping tabs on him over the coming months, especially if he is able to continue playing regular first team football for Real Madrid.

Despite this blow, Asencio is expected to earn a call-up to Spain’s U21 squad for the March internationals, with a view to being involved at the U21 European Championship in the summer. There, he will be competing against the likes of Cristhian Mosquera, Dean Huijsen and Alejandro Frances for a starting spot.