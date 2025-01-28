Premier League side makes move for Barcelona outcast on loan

Barcelona are open to allowing Ansu Fati or Andreas Christensen leave on loan for the rest of the season, with both starved of opportunities for the rest of the season. While the Danish defender has been adamant that he is remaining at Barcelona in recent months, he is reportedly doubting his role in the team currently.

Christensen, 28, has been out since the second game of the season due to an Achilles’ tendon issue, and while has he been declared fit a couple of weeks ago, is yet to return to action. On Tuesday, he then suffered a soleus injury that will keep him out for a further three weeks.

Breaking: Iñigo Martínez will also renew this week! @JijantesFC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 28, 2025

With Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia both set to stay at Barcelona this January though, and Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi established options in the backline though, there are doubts about how much game time Christensen will receive in the second half of the season though. According to The Independent, Brentford are trying to persuade Christensen to join them on loan for the rest of the season, where he can recover his fitness and regular game time.

In theory, Christensen is intent on fighting for his place at Barcelona, but the Catalan side will be open to the deal, as saving on his salary would allow them to loan in a forward before the end of the transfer window. In addition, Thomas Frank, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen and Mikkel Damsgaard are all countrymen of Christensen, which could aid a move. Before his injury Sport claimed that Christensen was more likely to move than Fati, between interest from Brentford and Juventus.

It is not yet clear how his latest injury will impact matters, as their talks with Christensen were in the progress before he was ruled out following today’s training session. Christensen can play in midfield too, which could give him more opportunities under Hansi Flick, although again, he would have to take those minutes from Garcia.