La Liga President Javier Tebas has not ruled out the possibility of playing the second Liga Clasico of the season outside of Spain, although admitted that Barcelona have not raised the issue with him. Barcelona are uncertain over their ability to use Montjuic in May due to concerts scheduled to take place there, and there are doubts about whether Camp Nou will be operational by that point.

Tebas made the comments at the Association of Sports Press of Madrid gala on Monday night, where La Liga were given a prize for their programme ‘La Liga Vs’, which aims to combat racism in football and society.

“We continue against hateful behaviour, not just racism: homophobia, intolerance… We continue to move forward and always on guard, we cannot let our guard down,” he told Marca.

Barcelona are optimistic that they can host El Clásico at the new Spotify Camp Nou in May. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 28, 2025

It has been suggested that Barcelona could try to take the Clasico scheduled for the second weekend of May to a different country in Europe if neither the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys or Camp Nou were available.

“They have not communicated anything to us and I know the same as you, what I have been able to read and nothing more. There is even talk about going outside Spain and such things. We do not know anything. In fact, if there is a problem that has happened other times of force majeure in other stadiums due to construction, teams have always played outside their stadium.”

Tebas did note that Real Madrid would also have to green light the event.

“I would have to have authorization from the other club, which is Real Madrid, and it would be looked at.”

Given the La Liga President has been angling for a game abroad in the USA in recent years, it seems unlikely Tebas would oppose the measure. December’s clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid was in the running to be hosted in Miami, but it was not signed off by the RFEF Interim Committee at the time.