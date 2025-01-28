“The club and I want…” – Carlo Ancelotti addresses Real Madrid exit speculation

Carlo Ancelotti’s future as Real Madrid manager has regularly generated a lot of speculation, and in recent weeks, it has been no different. Reports continue to state that he could leave at the end of the season in favour of Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso being appointed as his successor.

Alonso is well-regarded within the Real Madrid hierarchy, and it is clear that they see him as Ancelotti’s replacement. However, the question when he takes the job at the Santiago Bernabeu, with it being either this summer or 2026.

Ancelotti has no plans to walk away anytime soon, and as he told the media on Tuesday (via Diario AS), he also does not expect to be asked to leave before his contract runs out.

“I think so, there is no doubt. The club and I want to continue for as long as possible. If something strange happens, there may be changes, as usually happens in football. But for now we are fine, with confidence between us, both me with the club, and the club with me. But we don’t have our sights set on a year from now, but to have a good season. We’re fine… despite the difficulty, because many forget that we are missing many players. But still, we are confident this season, as we were in previous seasons.”

Ancelotti had been linked with a possible mid-season sacking as recent as earlier this month, with Real Madrid having had a tough season so far. However, things are clicking now, and the Italian has admitted that this has helped him feel a lot better about things.

“It has to do with the team, with its improvement. We are not at our best, but we are quite close. We are all very clear about what we have to do and we have improved as a collective. But the individualities are also giving us a lot. Especially Mbappe, of course, but without forgetting Rodrygo, Bellingham… and also Vinicius. All this is what leaves me calm.”