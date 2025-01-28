“I think he will choose…” – Carlo Ancelotti on new links between Vinicius Junior and Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid face Brest on Wednesday in their league phase fixture, and despite a poor campaign until now, they can still finish inside the top 8, which would mean that they progress automatically to the last 16 of the Champions League, where the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal are already situated.

The defending champions must win against the Ligue 1 side, whilst rely on other results going their way. However, Carlo Ancelotti will only be focusing on events in France, as he told his press conference on Tuesday (via Diario AS)

“It will be difficult, as always. Brest, in the Champions League, have done very well. They have one more point and options to qualify (in the top 8), which is not bad. The stakes will be high for both teams. We want to close this group stage well… which has been complicated.

“We will only think about our own match. Win… and try to finish as high as possible. Then, draw and see what happens. For tomorrow we are only thinking about winning our game. Nothing else.”

Ancelotti spoke on the situation with Vinicius Junior, who continues to be linked with a record-breaking move to Saudi Arabia. Despite this, the Italian has expressed his confidence that the Brazilian superstar is going nowhere.

“I understand everything. In football I understand everything. I also understood that Kroos left football… and that is despite the fact that few did. These decisions are individual. But I’ve already said it: I see him happy, wanting to stay here and win titles with Real Madrid. I think he will choose glory.”

Real Madrid have been in good form of late, and after their convincing victory against Real Valladolid last weekend, they will be aiming to secure another win against Brest. If they can do that, they could avoid playing two extra Champions League matches in February.