Barcelona working on stadium backup plan in case of further Spotify Camp Nou delays

Barcelona continue to wait for their return to the new Spotify Camp Nou, which has already been delayed on multiple delays. They had hoped to be back home by the end of 2024, and then February 2025, but now it looks like May will be the earliest possible date for Hansi Flick’s side to be in action at the iconic stadium.

However, even this may not be possible, amid reports that El Clasico, which is Barcelona’s penultimate home La Liga match of the season, could be moved abroad if the Spotify Camp Nou is not ready. Equally, it could be played at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, where the Catalan giants have been based since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Earlier in January, it was noted that Barcelona had requested an extension to play at the Estadi Olimpic for longer, and now it has been reported by MD that the club is currently negotiating with the possibility of remaining in Montjuic for the remainder of the season.

The current plan is for Barcelona to be kicked out of the Estadi Olimpic at the start of May as there are a number of concerts scheduled at the stadium in that month. However, discussions are ongoing between the club and these groups to push back these dates to ensure that Flick’s side can stay put in the event of the Spotify Camp Nou not being available for use.

US rock band The Rolling Stones are one of the groups scheduled to perform at the Estadi Olimpic in May, but their concerts could be pushed back. At this stage, the idea of remaining in Montjuic is only a backup as they are still intending to be at the Spotify Camp Nou this season, although these plans show that there is considerable uncertainty.