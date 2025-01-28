“I don’t think about anything else” – Barcelona star confirms intention to stay

Barcelona have done well to secure a number of key renewals in recent weeks, and another player who’ll be staying for another season is Robert Lewandowski. While his contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign, the expectation is that he will earn a one-year extension – either through a club offer, or by triggering a clause in his current deal.

Lewandowski has been in fine form this season, with 29 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions. However, he is now 36 years of age, and there are concerns about his ability to hold down a regular starting place in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Barcelona are reportedly looking for a successor for Lewandowski, but for now, the man himself intends to keep things as they are, as he revealed after picking up Pilka Nozna’s Football of the Year award back in Poland (via MD).

“I feel very good at Barcelona – not only at the club, but also among the fans. I feel it every day; in the stadium, in the streets. I’m really happy where I am and the club where I play. I don’t think about anything else and probably nothing will happen in this matter.”

Lewandowski also believes that his physical condition is more than good enough for him to remain as a Barcelona player, despite the fact that he will be 37 at the start of next season.

“I’m not ashamed and I don’t see any problem in the fact that I’m 37 years old. From a physical point of view I am not afraid, but it all depends on how things go. Today I have a smile on my face, I really want to play on the green pitches and I want to win more. As long as my heart tells me it’s worth it, I’ll do it.”