Barcelona are set to lose academy starlet Pau Prim to the Middle East, with an agreement reached to take the 18-year-old midfielder to Qatar. The talented La Masia product has been regular for Barca Atletic this season until the turn of the year, when he was left out of their games.

That is due to his contract situation, with his current deal up at the end of the season, and talks over a new deal seemingly cold. As a result, the Blaugrana have taken him out of the team, but now have negotiated with Qatari side Al-Sadd, Xavi Hernandez’s former club. Fabrizio Romano says an agreement has been reached between the two teams and Prim will leave the Catalan sdie during the January transfer window.

🚨🇶🇦 Pau Prim, set to join Qatari side Al Sadd as verbal agreement has been reached. Barcelona’s 2006 born talent will leave the club with Qatar as next step. https://t.co/r9WPrmkyjC pic.twitter.com/0jt1au5JK2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2025

Romano implies that Prim’s contract in Qatar would be significant – he had also been attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Al-Qadsiah were reportedly in talks with Prim, who can sign a precontract where he pleases currently. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will receive any compensation from the deal, Sport report that the deal could be worth ‘several million’ euros to Barcelona.

Prim, 18, was for a long time tipped to become part of the first team at Barcelona. Although there was little certainty over whether he would become a success, Prim was singled out as the most similar player La Masia had stylistically to Sergio Busquets as early as the age of 16, when it became apparent that the Spain and Barcelona legend was in the twilight of his time at the club.

However while Gavi, Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal have all skipped stages to make it to the first team, Prim was yet to get the call to the first team, with Marc Bernal leapfrogging him earlier this season too. Prim may not be the only Barcelona academy talent to head to Asian football either, with Unai Hernandez and Arnau Pradas in talks over a move to Saudi Arabia.