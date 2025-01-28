Barcelona receive assurances to make Spotify Camp Nou return for El Clasico

Barcelona have been away from the Spotify Camp Nou for 19 months, but they are hoping to be back home soon – specifically, by the end of the season. However, there have been doubts about this happening, especially as the return date has already been pushed back on multiple occasions.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Barcelona are considering playing El Clasico outside of Spain, as they are not allowed to play matches at their current home of the Estadi Olimpic in the month of May because concerts being held at the stadium. This lines up with fears from within the club that the new Spotify Camp Nou won’t be ready before the end of the season.

However, Barcelona have now received news that will bring some piece of mind. As reported by MD, club sources have revealed that Limak, the construction company that is in charge of the Espai Barca project, has given assurances that the Spotify Camp Nou will be ready to host matches in May.

If that does happen, it means that Barcelona will be able to play home matches against Real Madrid and Villarreal back at their home stadium, which would be a major boost. Given that El Clasico could also be a pivotal fixture in the La Liga title race, this could make a big difference for Hansi Flick’s side.

The return to the Spotify Camp Nou has been eagerly anticipated for some time by those at Barcelona. It will allow the club to start accumulating much more matchday revenue, while they will also hope that it will help the first team in their pursuit of success. For now, they will remain at the Estadi Olimpic, although there now appears to be a definitive date for the journey back home for the Catalans.