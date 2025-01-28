Barcelona are set to rubber stamp another major contract renewal this week, after reaching an agreement in principle with 20-year-old midfielder Gavi. Coming through at the tender of age of 16, Gavi has become a valuable part of the furniture in the Catalan capital.

Last week Barcelona announced renewals for Gerard Martin, and more significantly, for Ronald Araujo. The latter signed a new contract amid doubts about his future, although a reported €65m release clause leaves the door open for a potential departure in the summer, but has committed to Barcelona until 2031.

Breaking: Pedri and Gavi will sign new deals this week. @ferrancorreas — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 27, 2025

In addition, an agreement has already been reached with Gavi’s midfield partner Pedri to renew his deal for another four years too. Both he and Gavi were out of contract in 2026, and Relevo say that both will be announced this week. Gavi will also sign on until 2030, and unlike Araujo, will maintain the €1b release clause in his contract. Most of the negotiations were carried out during his convalescence following a cruciate ligament injury in November of 2023.

Gavi made his debut under Ronald Koeman initially, and gradually made his way into the starting XI, cementing his spot under Xavi Hernandez in the same season. He would also earn a call-up to the Spanish national team that year.

Last season he was becoming one of Barcelona’s best players under Xavi before his brutal injury lay-off, which kept him out of Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph. Eased back in by Hansi Flick, in January Gavi has started 5 games out of 7, and looks to be returning to his former self. This season he has now made 19 appearances, scoring twice and assisting on 3 occasions.

Gavi is earmarked to be part of Barcelona’s midfield for the next decade, alongside Pedri, provided injuries are good to them. He has operated in a number of positions too, be it as a left winger, number 10, a classic ‘interior’, or part of a deeper pair.