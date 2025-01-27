Villarreal willing to reach deal with Aston Villa for defender

Aston Villa have already wrapped up the signing of Andres Garcia from Spain during this January transfer window from Levante. After missing out on Loic Bade at Sevilla, their attentions have taken them back less than an hour north of Valencia to Castellon. Villa are currently in talks with Villarreal for Argentine World Cup-winner Juan Foyth.

The 27-year-old is yet to open talks with Villa himself, but the good relationship between Villa, Unai Emery and Villarreal is facilitating talks between the two clubs. Once a deal has been reached with the Yellow Submarine, Villa will then proceed to talks with Foyth himself, but the player has been informed of the interest.

Currently Foyth is not under consideration for selection with Marcelino Garcia Toral as a result of the negotiations. Villa have made an offer that has not been accepted, but Villarreal are willing to consider a sale, say Relevo. With just 18 months left on his deal and a history of injuries in recent years, they consider it the right time to do a deal.

Emery publicly admitted on Sunday that Villa were interested in signing him too.

“I know Juan Foyth because I have worked with him, he is one of the players who, with his quality, can act in various positions, we want to sign him for our team.”

Arriving in 2020, originally on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal spent €15m to make the deal permanent the following summer. Since, Foyth has racked up 120 appearances at La Ceramica, with 4 goals and 6 assists, operating for the most part at right-back. Over the past season and a half, he has been restricted to just 20 appearances through a series of injuries, but prior to that was the subject of interest from Barcelona, who at the time could not afford his €45m release clause.