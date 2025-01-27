Barcelona are facing an offensive from Saudi Arabia for several of their talented youngsters. After it was revealed that Unai Hernandez could be on his way out of the club in the coming days, two more of their La Masia starlets could be following him to the Middle East.

Saudi giants Al-Ittihad are in talks with Barcelona over a move for Hernandez this January, but at the very least the Blaugrana will make some money from the deal. That is not the case for Pau Prim. The 18-year-old midfielder, at one point earmarked as a long-term option at the base of midfield once Sergio Busquets moved on, has been left out of Barca Atletic’s games in 2025, after refusing to sign a new contract with the club.

Prim’s deal is up in 2025, and can sign a precontract with other clubs. Sport say that Saudi Pro League newcomers Al-Qadsiah are hoping to be his new club and have opened talks with him. The likely conclusion is that Prim leaves Barcelona, and while he has an offer from Belgium too, Al-Qadsiah will make it worth his while financially.

Another 18-year-old talent who could be on his way to Saudi Arabia with Prim is Arnau Pradas. The winger has played twice for Barca Atletic this season, but mainly features for their under-19 side, and has three goals in the UEFA Youth League this summer. Pradas is thought to be keen on renewing with Barcelona, and his deal is also up this summer, but the distance between Barcelona’s offer and his demands is leading him to consider other options, amongst which are Al-Qadsiah again.

At one stage the Premier League was the great threat to Barcelona retaining their young talent, when the likes of Hector Bellerin, Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique all moved to England in quick succession. However the money on offer in the Middle East is likely to far outstrip what the Blaugrana can or are willing to offer.