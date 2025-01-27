Real Madrid to face transfer offensive from European giant for star forward

Real Madrid have calmed the atmosphere around the club with a sensational Kylian Mbappe in recent weeks, and performances from Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham. Yet with doubts remaining over whether all four can coexist in bigger games, Los Blancos will face attempts to pry away one of their stars this coming summer.

With Vinicius Junior set for contract talks with Real Madrid in the coming months, Saudi Arabia look set to try their luck for the Brazilian star for a second summer in a row. However he is not the only star in the crosshairs, with Qatari-backed Paris Saint-Germain keen on an offensive for Rodrygo.

That is according to RMC Sport (via Sport), who say that he would be a cornerstone of their plans for the coming years if they could pull it off, as well as a manner of striking back against Real Madrid, having seen crown jewel Kylian Mbappe leave for free this past summer. First and foremost they will need to convince Rodrygo about a move though. Their primary argument will be to make him the star of their side, playing him in his preferred position, and giving him a significant wage rise, with the former two unlikely at Real Madrid due to the presence of Mbappe and Vinicius.

Rodrygo has a contract until 2028, and PSG tried to sign him in 2023, an approach which Los Blancos rejected. Carlo Ancelotti’s use of him in the coming months could well be decisive. If Rodrygo remains a starter in key games, then he may be tempted to continue at Real Madrid, yet if, as many predict, Rodrygo will be sacrificed for more balance, then that might persuade him to consider other offers. Previously Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with the Brazil international as well.