Real Madrid on alert as 17-year-old academy gem halts contract talks

Real Madrid have struggled to bring through too many academy talents in recent years, but if they had high hopes for anyone, it is Jesus Fortea. The right-back, good enough for Real Madrid to break their non-aggression pact with rivals Atletico Madrid to sign him from Los Colchoneros as a 15-year-old, is tipped to be one of the best of his generation.

However Los Blancos will be keen to ensure his development continues at the required rate. According to Marca, Real Madrid were in talks over a new deal with Fortea, and were in the final stages of reaching an agreement, so that when he turns 18 in March, he could pen his first senior and long-term deal. Those talks have been halted by Fortea’s camp though.

The delay is due to his playing situation. Fortea continues to be involved in the under-19 side, but when Real Madrid lost Dani Carvajal to injury, Fortea was training as part of the first team, and the plan was for him to be involved in the senior side. The teenage full-back was not kept in the senior squad, and nor did he receive the debut he was hoping for.

Teammate Diego Aguado at centre-back did receive a debut in the Copa del Rey from Carlo Ancelotti, but it was Loren Aguado who was preferred ahead of Fortea against Deportiva Minera. In addition, Raul Gonzalez is yet to call on him for Real Madrid Castilla’s games with any regularity, allowing him to question his position. Rather than immediately sign a new deal, Fortea will sit down with Real Madrid in June when he can ‘better evaluate his situation’.

It is concerning news for Los Blancos, who will be desperate to avoid Fortea seeking a move. He has a deal until 2026, but already Cesc Fabregas’ Como have been showing interest in him, and losing him would send the wrong message to the rest of the academy. As much as Raul Asencio’s progress will encourage Castilla players to push for first-team football, a left turn with Fortea would send the opposite message.