Real Madrid eased past Real Valladolid on Saturday night with a 3-0 win, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s first hat-trick for Los Blancos. After a tricky opening few months in the Spanish capital, Mbappe has adapted to life at the club, and it is showing on the pitch, with a return to his old self.

As Mbappe stocks go up, Vinicius Junior stocks have begun to fall. The Brazilian was sent off against Valencia in their first game of the year, and has missed their last two La Liga games against Las Palmas and Valladolid – arguably Mbappe’s two best performances of the season.

While discussion of whether Real Madrid are a more rounded team without Vinicius seem far-fetched, it has been reported by Cadena SER that Mbappe has replaced Vinicius as the leader of the Real Madrid dressing room. Despite his initial struggles for form, Mbappe’s personality has won over his teammates.

The French superstar is relaxed, a natural in front of the media, and has avoided controversy since arriving in Spain, with the exception of his trip to Sweden during an international break. His easy way about him and quiet confidence have made him a natural leader. This comes in contrast with Vinicius Junior, who will also miss this week’s Champions League clash with Brest due to suspension.

The Brazilian’s battle to control his emotions, his ill discipline and habit for making himself the centre of attention rather than the team have tired the Real Madrid dressing room somewhat. With Mbappe now challenging Vinicius in terms of performances, Vinicius has lost some weight in the dressing room.

Real Madrid and in particular Carlo Ancelotti have trodden a fine line between supporting Vinicius through some tough times, obviously the wave of racial abuse he has received most notably, and healthy criticism. The Italian and Vinicius’ teammates have noted on several occasions that Vinicius is learning and trying to control himself in public, but has been booked 10 times and sent off this season.