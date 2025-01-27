Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has made it perfectly clear that he does not believe Marcus Rashford should be a part of his side for the time being, after confirming that he does not want the England international anywhere near his side. The 27-year-old has been linked with a move elsewhere, but so far United are yet to receive an offer.

Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have shown interest in Rashford, but Barcelona are believed to be his preferred choice for a loan move until the end of the season. After Rashford returned to training last week though, it looked as if he could end up staying at Manchester United.

After a 1-0 win over Fulham though, Amorim made it perfectly clear that he was not looking to hold onto Rashford.

“It’s always the same reason – the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It’s every day, every detail. If things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player,” he told the BBC.

🚨💣 Rúben Amorim on Rashford: “I’d put the goalkeepers coach Vital before I put a player who does NOT give the maximum every day… …in training, in life, every detail”.@BeanymanSports 🎥 pic.twitter.com/UrjdZhKfwI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2025

“You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench, but I would put [Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day. I will not change in that department.”

Barcelona need to clear at least €6m in their salary limit before they can make a loan move for Rashford possible, but neither of previously touted candidates to leave, Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati, look as if they will do so. However a potential move for teenage starlet Unai Hernandez to Saudi Arabia could get them close to the necessary money to do the deal, which would involve paying Rashford’s wages for the rest of the season. Given Amorim’s comments though, United and/or the player may be willing to compromise.