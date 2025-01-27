Ex-Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez receives call from European giant

Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez assured that he would not be taking a job this season in football after a taxing spell back at the club where he became a legend on the pitch. However that has not stopped a number of stories about potential destinations emerging.

Earlier in the year Manchester United reportedly contacted his camp in order to see if he was interested in replacing Erik ten Hag, and AS Roma were also curious to see if he would take over from Daniele de Rossi. The latest call to come through is from Juventus, say L’Equipe, in a report picked up by Sport. While there are no plans for the Bianconeri to dismiss his former Barcelona teammate Thiago Motta, they are sounding out potential options on the market.

The call is described as making contact in order to begin informal conversations about his situation and a possible future crossing of paths. Xavi in theory would be available in the summer, and Juventus are a long way behind where they expected to be under Motta, sitting 17th in the Champions League group phase, and 5th in Serie A, 16 points off leaders Napoli. Even if Juventus are not yet planning to sack Motta, it would be no surprise if they are evaluating options in case things do not improve under the ex-Bologna coach. This information has since been contradicted by Matteo Moretto, saying that Juventus are not considering him as a future manager.

La Juventus no piensa en Xavi Hernández para el banquillo. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 27, 2025

Xavi spent just over 2.5 years in charge at Barcelona, where he won La Liga and the Spanish Supercup, as well as bringing through the basis of the current team, with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi receiving their first minutes under him. Barcelona did secure an unlikely title under Xavi, with excellent defensive numbers too, but failed to set the world alight with austere football, and a messy final season at the club, where his emotional ties to the club seemed to impact matters.